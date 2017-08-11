Taylor Swift new album 2017 rumors: Possible album drops in fall; singer to come up with own music streaming service

Taylor Swift in her "Wildest Dreams" music video. YouTube/Taylor Swift VEVO

Many are wondering as to when Taylor Swift is going to release a new album. While the plans have not yet been revealed, the singer is likely going to drop new songs by fall.

Swift had been laying low for quite some time, and aside from her latest single, which was a collaboration with former One Direction member Zayn Malik for the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack, she has not yet released a new album following the success of her previous one, "1989." However, that might soon change, according to Hits Daily Double. As part of Universal Music Group's plan to keep her up on top of the music charts as well as the other artists under the label, the singer might be releasing a new album in the fall.

It is not just Swift, however, as Eminem and Sam Smith are also reportedly going to drop a new album around the same time. The details regarding Swift's new album are scarce, but it looks like it is going to stay that way until she makes an announcement.

Meanwhile, aside from possibly already writing new material, Swift has been keeping herself busy with other things nowadays. According to TMZ, what's currently keeping her preoccupied is her plan to create her own music streaming service. Swift has been very vocal when it comes to streaming services like Spotify, and has constantly fought the brand for royalties whenever her songs are played. This ended in the singer pulling her entire discography out of the service in 2014 and sent the brand along with other streaming services into a bit of a situation. They worried that other singers might follow Swift's actions.

Swift has apparently filed some documents which gives her the right to brand a website that features non-downloadable audio recordings, or in other words, her music. The singer wants to call this streaming service "Swifties."