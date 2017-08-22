Taylor Swift new album 2017 release date rumors: Cryptic video ignites talk of impending sixth album

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is shown in the photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Rumors are swirling that pop singer Taylor Swift is about to make a comeback with a new album after posting a video clip of a snake-like creature across her social media accounts.

The clip came on Monday, Aug. 21, just three days after Swift purged all entries from her social media accounts including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Even her banners, avatars and icons were removed, which left her accounts virtually blank until the said clip arrived.

Fans have speculated that the 10-second video could be a sign of her return to the music scene with a sixth album.

The purging date of her social media coincides with the third anniversary of the release of her hit single "Shake It Off," prompting people to think that a follow-up to her successful 2014 album "1989" is now fast approaching.

It has been three years since Swift last released an album. Prior to 2014, she had been releasing music every two years since 2006.

Swift's latest antics strongly suggest that she is about to release an album very soon. An insider told E! News in May, "Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months. She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon."

Some sources speculated that Swift might be making a surprise appearance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27 and launching her album then.

Others, like music celebrity Ed Sheeran, think that Swift's album will drop at the end of the year because Christmas is a time when people will be buying a lot of albums.

It remains to be seen when Swift will release her highly anticipated album. Record executive Scott Borchetta, who discovered the pop star, said, "When she is ready to tell her fans when she's coming back, she will do it."