Taylor Swift new album 2017 release date rumors: 'Bad Blood' singer returns to Nashville to figure out plans for new album?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It has been a while since Taylor Swift has been in the limelight, but new reports claim that the "Blank Space" singer is currently busy working on her new album away from the public eye.

Swift was last seen in early February when she performed during a concert in Houston, Texas before the Super Bowl. Since then, fans of the Grammy Award-winning singer heard little news about her.

Entertainment Tonight reports that a source is claiming that the multi-awarded singer has been spending her time working on a new album.

The source reportedly reveals that the 27-year-old singer is currently trying to figure out her plan for her next album after the massive success of her pop album "1989." According to the source, Swift is deciding if she wants to continue venturing into the pop genre or go back to her country music roots.

However, the source also reportedly mentions that Swift's next record is not expected to be released before the end of 2017. This was earlier confirmed by her friend and fellow singer Ed Sheeran in an interview with BBC, saying that she will probably release a new album by Christmas.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another source also told the publication that Swift has been spotted driving around in Nashville, Tennessee last week. "She comes here to get away from the paparazzi," the eyewitness reportedly said.

If the rumors about Swift's new album turn out to be true, it will be her sixth release since her first self-titled album that was released in 2006.

Swift dropped her sophomore album "Fearless" in 2008, then followed it with the "Speak Now" album in 2010. Her "Red" album, which includes the songs "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "I Knew You Were Trouble," debuted in 2012.

Finally, Swift's fans got hold of her most recent album that was titled after her birth year in 2014. It comes with some of her record-breaking pop songs like "Blank Space," "Shake It Off," and "Bad Blood."