Taylor Swift music video news: Singer takes shots at enemies and herself in 'Look What You Made Me Do'

A promotional photo for Taylor Swift's new album "Reputation." Facebook/TaylorSwift

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has released the music video for her new album's lead single "Look What You Made Me Do" and it has not-so-subtle allusions that are meant to throw shade at her rivals in the entertainment industry. However, the pop star, who has been caught red-handed playing the victim role in the past, also mocks herself in the video.

According to CNN, the video and the song are the singer's way of letting everyone know that she has been perceived negatively, especially after the incident with Kanye West for his song and music video "Famous."

The "Look What You Made Me Do" music video contains a lot of subtle and blatant attacks towards her contemporaries such as Katy Perry, West as well as herself. The video was released on the night of the 2017 MTV Music Video Music Awards which was hosted by Perry.

The video opens by showing a tombstone that reads, "Here lies Taylor Swift's reputation," which means that she has already accepted that people look at her in a different light.

The singer's gimmick of playing the innocent victim role is over. This was exposed when West and his wife Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call of Swift agreeing to West's request to use expletive lyrics for his song. Swift initially cried wolf, forcing Kardashian to leak the phone recording.

It is also shown in the video that Swift is making some parodies of herself. This has proven to be an effective tactic in putting a stop to people who have been mocking her in previous years.

Swift shows versions of herself at different points in her career. One scene depicts a zombified version of the singer telling off the Swift from the "You Belong to Me" era. The zombie represents Swift's reputation — and as she criticizes herself in the video, she also silences haters.

The full album titled "Reputation" will be released on Nov. 10.