Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Taylor Swift director receives backlash after joking that Beyoncé copied 'Bad Blood'

Nica Cruz

A screenshot of the "Look What You Make Me Do" music video showing Taylor Swift with her backup dancersYouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

"Look What You Made Me Do" music video director Joseph Kahn is in bad blood with the Beyhive, Beyoncé's legion of fans, after joking that the "Lemonade" singer copied off one of Taylor Swift's music videos.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times for his upcoming feature film "Bodied," Kahn addressed many fans' critique of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

Beyoncé's supporters have pointed out alleged visual similarities between Swift's latest video and Beyoncé's "Formation" music video, particularly the set of male dancers in leotards.

Several media outlets were quick to pick up the quote and reported that Kahn accused Beyoncé of copying Swift. Amid the backlash that followed, Kahn retweeted his own supporters' posts stating that the director was only joking.

He also replied to gossip reporter Perez Hilton, who asked to clarify if he was only trolling. The director replied, "Yes. The world is full of stupid [expletive]."

Kahn previously defended Swift's music video by pointing out what he said were gender double standards in the music industry.

"If I plan something as a man I'm a 'genius,'" he said. "If Taylor as a woman plans something she is 'manipulative.' Double standards. This is wrong."

In addition to "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Bad Blood," Kahn also directed Swift's music videos for "Wildest Dreams" and "Blank Space."

He also worked with Beyoncé's former girl group Destiny's Child for "Say My Name" and "Jumpin', Jumpin'." Kahn directed "Toxic" by Britney Spears and Katy Perry's "Waking Up in Vegas" as well.

Neither Swift nor Beyoncé has made any comments.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY