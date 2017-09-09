Taylor Swift director receives backlash after joking that Beyoncé copied 'Bad Blood'

A screenshot of the "Look What You Make Me Do" music video showing Taylor Swift with her backup dancers YouTube/TaylorSwiftVEVO

"Look What You Made Me Do" music video director Joseph Kahn is in bad blood with the Beyhive, Beyoncé's legion of fans, after joking that the "Lemonade" singer copied off one of Taylor Swift's music videos.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times for his upcoming feature film "Bodied," Kahn addressed many fans' critique of the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video.

Beyoncé's supporters have pointed out alleged visual similarities between Swift's latest video and Beyoncé's "Formation" music video, particularly the set of male dancers in leotards.

Beyoncé played on being a plantation owner in Formation & now that Taylor Swift is ripping from it she's trying to be one too #WhiteFeminism pic.twitter.com/P3z0CD1v8E — Casey Hoke (@caseycreates) August 25, 2017

Several media outlets were quick to pick up the quote and reported that Kahn accused Beyoncé of copying Swift. Amid the backlash that followed, Kahn retweeted his own supporters' posts stating that the director was only joking.

He also replied to gossip reporter Perez Hilton, who asked to clarify if he was only trolling. The director replied, "Yes. The world is full of stupid [expletive]."

Kahn previously defended Swift's music video by pointing out what he said were gender double standards in the music industry.

"If I plan something as a man I'm a 'genius,'" he said. "If Taylor as a woman plans something she is 'manipulative.' Double standards. This is wrong."

In addition to "Look What You Made Me Do" and "Bad Blood," Kahn also directed Swift's music videos for "Wildest Dreams" and "Blank Space."

He also worked with Beyoncé's former girl group Destiny's Child for "Say My Name" and "Jumpin', Jumpin'." Kahn directed "Toxic" by Britney Spears and Katy Perry's "Waking Up in Vegas" as well.

Neither Swift nor Beyoncé has made any comments.