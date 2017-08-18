'Taken' season 2 spoilers: Adam Goldberg, Jessica Camacho cast as series regulars

Jumping over fences is a particular skill in "Taken" Twitter/TakenNBC

It looks like "Taken" season 2 will introduce a number of new characters in the mix. Two actors have been revealed to join the show's second season as regular characters. Enter Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho.

As announced by Variety, Goldberg will be joining "Taken" season 2 as Kilroy, an eccentric and intelligent gray hat hacker, who also has an unusual sense of humor. Jessica Camacho, who is known for being in "The Flash" tv series, was previously announced to join the cast as a regular. Camacho will play Santana, an incredibly intelligent and brash former Army captain.

The two of them will be joining regular cast members Clive Standen, who plays Bryan Mills, and Jennifer Beals, who plays Christina Hart.

Goldberg is quite an experienced actor both on the big and small screen. He has made several guest appearances in some big shows like "Friends," "Joey," "Entourage," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and "Fargo's" first season. The actor has also appeared in films like "Saving Private Ryan," "Dazed and Confused," and "No Way Jose," which he wrote, starred, and directed.

Previously, "Taken" experienced a huge shakeup, with most of its cast from the first season leaving. As revealed by TV Line and NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt during the 2017 summer TV Critics Association press tour, the reason for the big reshuffling of characters is that half of the main characters have not been fleshed out enough.

Greenblatt further explained that they looked at the show's core and instead placed their focus on that. A new showrunner will also be taking the reins in the second season, as Alex Cary will be leaving alongside cast members Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, Jose Pablo Cantino, and James Landry Hebert. Replacing Cary will be Greg Plageman, whose previous production was "Person of Interest."

The premiere date for "Taken" season 2 has yet to be determined.