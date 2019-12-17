Syrian child refugee turns on lights of Durham Cathedral's 25ft Christmas tree

A Syrian child refugee was the guest of honour at Durham Cathedral on Sunday to turn on the lights of its 25ft Norwegian Spruce Christmas Tree.

The switch-on was a highlight of the cathedral's special #FollowTheStar Evensong service, with the tree being donated by local waste management company Ward Brothers.

The child and their family were recently settled in County Durham through the charity Durham City of Sanctuary, which supports refugees and asylum seekers in the UK.

Sam Slatcher, North East Regional Coordinator of City of Sanctuary said: "Durham is proud to be a City of Sanctuary for all, particularly those who have fled from war and persecution.

"This is demonstrated by the welcome of the many volunteers who over the past few years have supported Syrian and Iraqi families who have settled into Durham and its surrounding communities.

"It is also shown through organisations, schools and places of faith like Durham Cathedral who understand the importance of offering sanctuary to those who are most vulnerable in society and including them in the activities of our city, something that they have done for nearly 1,000 years."

The Christmas tree was adorned with gifts donated by the congregation that will be given by The Salvation Army to local families in need.

The service was held as part of the Church of England's annual Advent campaign, Follow the Star, which encourages people to find out more about the real meaning of Christmas and get involved with their local church's activities for the season.

The festive programme included performances by the Durham Cathedral Choir and Durham Cathedral Young Singers, with O Holy Night, O Little Town of Bethlehem and Away in a Manger among the carols sung on the night.

The Dean of Durham, the Very Rev Andrew Tremlett, said, "It has been an honour to take part in the Follow the Star campaign for a second consecutive year. It is a brilliant opportunity for Durham Cathedral to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, the child at the heart of all Christmas celebrations, with families that need hope and faith the most at this time of year.

"Given that the Christ Child came among us into a world just as complicated as our world today, it seemed only fitting that this family in particular were bestowed with the honour of lighting our Christmas tree on this momentous occasion. It was fantastic to see everyone come together to share all that is good in our world and connect afresh with God."