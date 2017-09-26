Syfy's 'Ghost Wars' set to scare this fall

One of the title cards for the horror show "Ghost Wars" Syfy

A new fall season and a new lineup of original and returning shows are slated to appear on the Syfy network. The cable channel set a premiere date for one of its new shows, "Ghost Wars" — Oct. 5.

Horror series "Ghost Wars" uses the Alaskan frontier as the location of a town plagued by paranormal forces. The show created by Simon Barry, the showrunner whom Syfy tapped to helm the "Van Helsing" and "Continuum" and is also doing executive producer duties for the Canadian TV series "Bad Blood."

In an interview with Den of Geek, Barry revealed that there's a degree of exploration on philosophical issues on top of the paranormal aesthetic of the show saying, "'Ghost Wars' is not just a contemporary homage to classic psychological horror, it's also an opportunity to tell stories about human politics and how we shape our beliefs and lives based on our individual perspectives and biases. Science, Humanism, Religion, and the Paranormal all get a seat at the table. Hopefully, this genre series goes beyond expectation."

The show revolves around Avan Jogia who plays an ethnically Indian Roman Mercer, the town outcast who's battling some inner demons of his own and has a psychic power that will help the townsfolk from the mass haunting that threatens to kill them all. Other stars that will join Jogia are Vincent D'Onofrio who recently appeared on "Emerald City," and Kim Coates from "Son of Anarchy."

The series will have 13 episodes each running for about an hour. It will also feature a revolving set of directors for the show. One of them is David Von Ancken, whose TV-centric portfolio includes "Hell on Wheels," "Code Black," "Salem," "Tut," and "Californication." Other directors who will join are Leslie Hope, Michael Nankin, Mathias Herdndl, Jason Priestley, and Barry himself.

Catch "Ghost Wars" on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on SyFy. It will also be released by Netflix after the premiere.