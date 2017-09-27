'Sword Art Online' to come out with two games

Promo art for Bandai Namco Entertainment's "Sword Art Online." Bandai Namco Entertainment/ Sword Art Online

Bandai Namco, one of Japan's top mobile and video game publishers, has announced that they will be launching more mobile games based on the manga "Sword Art Online." One the games that they are planning to launch will be called "Sword Art Online: Integral Factor." The game built as a free-to-play role-playing-online game will be available on both iOS and Android in Japan.

The game's storyline will put the players as a "Sword Art Online" beta game tester who gets transported into the game. Other game characters will interact with the player and help in introducing the basics of the mobile video game. The game's story is set in 2022 and finds the players as the beta tester of "Sword Art Online" stuck in the game. The character meets other game characters and together will try to navigate through the game and try to get out.

An official website for the game has also been launched for potential players for pre-registration.

Another game based on "Sword Art Online," titled "Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet," is slated to be released in first Japan. The game will be available in different gaming consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC and will be available in early 2018.

"Sword Art Online" has attained commercial and critical success. The story starts with the launch of a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Using a helmet that replicates the brain's five senses, the players can get a holistic experience of the game with their minds. The manga series has sold almost 20 million copies worldwide. Its anime adaptation has also been received well by people praising it for its well-executed animation, amazing musical score, and exploration of the different aspects and effects of playing virtual reality games.