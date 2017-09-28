'Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization' DLC news: Third 'Abyss of the Shrine Maiden' chapter now available

A screengrab from the trailer of "Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization." YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America

The third and final chapter of the "Abyss of the Shrine Maiden" story of the video game "Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization" was recently launched for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in the Americas and Europe.

In an announcement made by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the developer gave an overview of what to expect from the third downloadable content (DLC).

There will be a new main scenario quest where a masked girl has gone missing. Kirito and his friends form a search party to look for the girl and step into the newly generated world of Elionward Dominion. The group is set to face different challenges as trouble starts to brew in the world they're in as the final battle begins.

Aside from the newly added stage of Elionward Dominion, there will also be the Oracle's Dungeon. This is a dungeon with a high difficulty level where only artificial intelligence (AI) non-player characters (NPCs) can use their recovery skills.

It will also have an infinite number of dungeons where players can combine forces with the NPCs they meet along the way and beat random legendary enemies.

The new DLC will also include a new Heroine Quest that involves Seven and Rain as well as new Paragon armors, sword and ability skills and much more.

"Hallow Realization," which was launched in 2016, was developed with the idea that the main character, Kirito, will start the game at level one.

Just like other games from the "Sword Art Online" franchise, "Hollow Realization" is still a role-playing game but this time, it has action elements integrated into it. The characters that players use can be customized like their gender, height, figure, weapons and physical appearance.

"Sword Art Online: Hallow Realization" has been well-received by video game critics and fans alike. They praised the game's design and dynamics in keeping the interest of the players.