'Switched at Birth' season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Kathryn discovers huge family secret; Regina takes another shot at love
The family celebrates five years together in the upcoming episode of Freeform's "Switched at Birth" season 5.
Titled "Long Live Love," next week's emotional 90-minute spring finale will take viewers on a trip down memory lane. According to the official synopsis, the episode kicks off with Kathryn (Lea Thompson) becoming nostalgic when she realizes that five years has passed since the switch was discovered and the two families began living under one roof. While looking through old photos, Kathryn discovers a long buried family secret that goes all the way back to the switch that could change everything.
Bay (Vanessa Marano) is praised for her tattoo work in a magazine spread, but her efforts to prove herself as a true artist to John (D.W. Moffett) begins to threaten their relationship. Daphne (Katie Leclerc) competes against Mingo (Adam Hagenbuch) for a sports medicine internship, while Toby (Lucas Grabeel) meets a woman who makes a huge impact in his life. Amelia (guest star Lauren Potter from "Glee"), a young woman with Down syndrome, helps change Toby's views about his son's future. Travis (Ryan Lane), Emmett (Sean Berdy) and Melody (Marlee Matlin) make huge decisions about their lives, and Regina (Constance Marie) gives love another chance.
Looking back at the show's five seasons, series creator Lizzy Weiss says a lot has changed for the main characters in the story. "John and Kathryn are fluent in both sign language and deaf culture. Kathryn considers Regina — once a stranger she was deeply suspicious of — to be her best friend," Weiss told Entertainment Weekly. "[Toby is] married, with a child of his own. Regina [has] two co-parents and a life partner. And the girls, Daphne and Bay, who were once deeply envious of each other for inhabiting the life they felt they were supposed to have, end the show as sisters, and soulmates."
The "Switched at Birth" season 5 finale airs on Tuesday, April 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea