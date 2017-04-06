'Switched at Birth' season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Finale goes back to show's roots; Kathryn discovers deep family secret
The final episode of Lizzy Weis' "Switched at Birth" will pay tribute to how the show started. Meanwhile, Kathryn (Lea Thompson) discovers a deep family secret that will link to Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Daphne (Kate Leclerc) being switched at birth.
"Switched at Birth" will be ending its fifth season next week, and it will pay tribute to a scene that started the journey of Bay and Daphne as sisters. In episode 2 of "Switched at Birth" season 1, the Kennishes invited the Vasquez to live with them after learning about the switch.
According to executive producer Weiss, it was important to show how Daphne and Bay and their families merged as one.
Marano, the actress who plays Bay, added, "The final dinner scene shows how much these characters have grown and changed for the better. They've come a long way," according to Entertainment Weekly reported.
Meanwhile, Weiss also emphasized how much each of the characters of the show has changed since the first season.
Among the big and important changes that have happened are the Kennishes becoming fluent in sign language and knowledgeable about deaf culture, Kathryn and Regina (Constance Marie) becoming best of friends, and Daphne and Bay seeing each other as sisters and soul mates instead of being strangers who envied each other's lives.
However, even though the series is ending on a happy note, there will be one big surprise that will connect to Daphne and Bay being switched at birth in the hospital.
"Kathryn becomes nostalgic when she realizes that it's been five years since the switch was discovered and the two families started living together. As she searches for memories, Kathryn discovers a long buried family secret - stretching all the way back to the switch - that changes everything," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.
The "Switched at Birth" season 5 finale will premiere on Tuesday, April 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea