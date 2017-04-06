'Switched at Birth' season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Finale goes back to show's roots; Kathryn discovers deep family secret

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The final episode of Lizzy Weis' "Switched at Birth" will pay tribute to how the show started. Meanwhile, Kathryn (Lea Thompson) discovers a deep family secret that will link to Bay (Vanessa Marano) and Daphne (Kate Leclerc) being switched at birth.

"Switched at Birth" will be ending its fifth season next week, and it will pay tribute to a scene that started the journey of Bay and Daphne as sisters. In episode 2 of "Switched at Birth" season 1, the Kennishes invited the Vasquez to live with them after learning about the switch.

According to executive producer Weiss, it was important to show how Daphne and Bay and their families merged as one.

Marano, the actress who plays Bay, added, "The final dinner scene shows how much these characters have grown and changed for the better. They've come a long way," according to Entertainment Weekly reported.

Meanwhile, Weiss also emphasized how much each of the characters of the show has changed since the first season.

Among the big and important changes that have happened are the Kennishes becoming fluent in sign language and knowledgeable about deaf culture, Kathryn and Regina (Constance Marie) becoming best of friends, and Daphne and Bay seeing each other as sisters and soul mates instead of being strangers who envied each other's lives.

However, even though the series is ending on a happy note, there will be one big surprise that will connect to Daphne and Bay being switched at birth in the hospital.

"Kathryn becomes nostalgic when she realizes that it's been five years since the switch was discovered and the two families started living together. As she searches for memories, Kathryn discovers a long buried family secret - stretching all the way back to the switch - that changes everything," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

The "Switched at Birth" season 5 finale will premiere on Tuesday, April 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on Freeform.