'Survivor' season 34 spoilers, latest news: J.T. breaks silence on eviction
CBS' long-standing competitive reality TV series "Survivor" is already in its 34th season. Despite its many seasons, fans have not grown tired of its drama, mainly because new spectacles arise every season. Recently, castaway J.T. Thomas' unwise decision was enough to surprise even the longtime viewers of the show.
Thomas first appeared in the 20th season of the reality series, titled "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains." But his prior experience proved to be of little use to him this season. His plan to conspire against Sandra took a very drastic turn, as he ended up being booted out of the show. More importantly, Thomas could have saved his own skin, if he only brought his immunity idol to the Tribal Council.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly "Morning Live," the castaway spoke out about the situation. When asked about his choice to leave the idol behind, he admitted that he was confident that he was going to stay and that Michaela was leaving. More importantly, he feared that history would repeat itself. "I didn't want to be caught with it like I was at Heroes vs. Villains," he said.
According to Thomas, he already had an uneasy feeling as he was making his way to the Tribal Council. "At that point, it was too late," he expressed. "I had actually buried the idol on top of a place called Lookout Mountain back there at camp."
In the upcoming episode of "Survivor," host Jeff Probst will announce a twist. Players will once again encounter Exile Island. While one castaway will be placed in isolation, another former castaway will make a comeback.
For the uninitiated, the 34th season of "Survivor," now titled "Survivor: Game Changers," is set in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. The reality show brought back 20 of its past castaways. The pilot episode of the season aired on March 8, which marked the 500th episode of the series.
"Survivor: Game Changers" returns with an all-new episode this Wednesday, April 5, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
- How can I be sure that someone needs deliverance ministry?
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Pope Francis visits earthquake hit victims
- Terrorism suspected as at least ten are killed in Russian metro explosions
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her