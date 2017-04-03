'Survivor' season 34 spoilers, latest news: J.T. breaks silence on eviction

CBS' long-standing competitive reality TV series "Survivor" is already in its 34th season. Despite its many seasons, fans have not grown tired of its drama, mainly because new spectacles arise every season. Recently, castaway J.T. Thomas' unwise decision was enough to surprise even the longtime viewers of the show.

Thomas first appeared in the 20th season of the reality series, titled "Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains." But his prior experience proved to be of little use to him this season. His plan to conspire against Sandra took a very drastic turn, as he ended up being booted out of the show. More importantly, Thomas could have saved his own skin, if he only brought his immunity idol to the Tribal Council.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly "Morning Live," the castaway spoke out about the situation. When asked about his choice to leave the idol behind, he admitted that he was confident that he was going to stay and that Michaela was leaving. More importantly, he feared that history would repeat itself. "I didn't want to be caught with it like I was at Heroes vs. Villains," he said.

According to Thomas, he already had an uneasy feeling as he was making his way to the Tribal Council. "At that point, it was too late," he expressed. "I had actually buried the idol on top of a place called Lookout Mountain back there at camp."

In the upcoming episode of "Survivor," host Jeff Probst will announce a twist. Players will once again encounter Exile Island. While one castaway will be placed in isolation, another former castaway will make a comeback.

For the uninitiated, the 34th season of "Survivor," now titled "Survivor: Game Changers," is set in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. The reality show brought back 20 of its past castaways. The pilot episode of the season aired on March 8, which marked the 500th episode of the series.

"Survivor: Game Changers" returns with an all-new episode this Wednesday, April 5, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.