'Survive the Storm' update news: 'Fortnite' update now available after delay

Players of "Fortnite" can now get their hands on the latest update. The update in particular, named "Survive the Storm."

The update officially went live yesterday after some delay. It was originally supposed to go live a few days ago. However, the game's developer Epic Games suddenly announced in the "Fortnite" forum that "Survive the Storm" will be delayed due to some bugs they had to fix at the last minute.

They also said that they were unsure when "Survive the Storm" will be ready, and even responded to a fan's tweet regarding the length of delay. Fortunately, it went live after 24 hours for players to be able to get their hands on it. Unfortunately, players will have to act fast because the update will only be available for a limited time.

According to the "Fortnite" blog, "Survive the Storm" will feature a new mode of gameplay, which is a limited time mode that involves players putting together their defenses and ammunition and gathering as much resources as they can during the day – all while battling zombies by night. There are also the Mutant Storms, limited-time Storms that have modifiers like limited health and enraged husks. Players can receive some special items if they make it through the storm.

"Survive the Storm" will also bring in a new hydraulic weapon set. Coming from the industrial yards of Plankerton and turned into husk-destroying machines. Players can get their hands on these by securing tickets from finishing mutant storms. The update will also include some new characters that will join in the fold, a new art for the Canny Storm Shield Homebase as well as the usual performance enhancements and bug fixes.

"Fortnite" will be officially released in 2018, but there is already on-early access for the PC, OSX, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.