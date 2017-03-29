Surface Pro 5 rumors: Microsoft may delay the release of the device as processor not ready yet
While many are positive that Microsoft will finally release the latest version of the Surface Pro 5 in its upcoming Spring Event this April 11, the latest reports claim that the Cupertino-based company will be delaying the latest version of its tablet-laptop hybrid as its processor, the Intel Kaby Lake, is not ready yet.
There is no denying that the Surface Pro 5 has been one of the most highly anticipated devices since last year. While many thought that Microsoft would release it in its October event last year, some believed it would not be the case as it was heavily rumored then that the device would pack the latest Intel processor, the Kaby Lake, which was not available yet then.
True enough, the event commenced and concluded without the mere mention of the Surface Pro 5. However, as the Intel Kaby Lake was finally launched earlier this year, many are now expecting that there is no stopping the Surface Pro 5 from arriving this spring.
However, according to recent reports, the Intel Kaby Lake processors are not yet ready. Hence, without the said processor, it goes without saying that the Surface Pro 5 cannot be released.
On the other hand, some reports claim that the Surface Pro 5 may not pack the Intel Kaby Lake processor; rather, the Microsoft device will pack the Ryzen processor by AMD.
Speculations on the Surface Pro 5 possibly packing an AMD processor came after the release of the trailer for the upcoming movie "Alien: Covenant," where a scene shows a tablet assumed to be the Surface Pro 5, bearing the AMD logo. However, as most tablets look the same at a glance, it goes without saying that the said teaser scene is far from being conclusive that it is, indeed, the Surface Pro 5. Hence, it can't be concluded as well that the upcoming Microsoft device will, indeed, pack an AMD processor.
Meanwhile, apart from the Surface Pro 5, the Surface Book 2 is also expected to be launched at the upcoming Microsoft event as the respective current versions of the said devices were dropped at the same time in October 2015.
