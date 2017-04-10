Surface Pro 5 rumors: Device to come with dual display
After it was reported that the Surface Phone will be a dual-display device, recent reports suggest that it may not be the case as the leaked images that gave rise to the rumors on what the alleged Microsoft smartphone would look like actually belong to the Surface Pro 5.
Some days ago, it was reported that the Surface Phone would come with a dual display, one of which is made of regular screen and the other is made of e-paper. Speculations on which being the case began circulating online after the images of the said patent Microsoft applied for and has been awarded with leaked online.
However, the latest reports suggest that the upcoming Surface Pro 5 would also have the same feature, and it is now suspected that the said leaked patent images may be for the latest version of the Microsoft tablet-laptop hybrid. Instead of coming with its Type Cover accessory, it is said that the highly anticipated device will now come with a dual display, with the e-paper display acting as its keyboard and carrying out other functions, such as controlling music choices and serving as gaming buttons and controls.
Apart from possibly coming with a dual display, it is also said that the Surface Pro 5 will pack the latest Intel processor, the Intel Kaby Lake, which, if turns out to be true, will improve the device's speed, battery life, and overall performance.
It is also rumored to offer 512 GB of storage and 16 GB of RAM and boast of a 4K UltraHD resolution.
Reports claim that the said leaked patent was applied for by Microsoft in September last year. Hence, it is very likely for the said feature to be introduced in the Surface Pro 5, indeed, this year. Nonetheless, reports are also open to the possibility that the said patent is for the Surface Phone, which, as of this writing, has yet to be announced and confirmed by Microsoft.
