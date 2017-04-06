Surface Phone rumors: Alleged patent leak shows upcoming Microsoft device to come with dual display
While it remains unclear whether the Surface Phone is indeed in Microsoft's pipeline, recent reports claim that the alleged device will come with a dual display.
There is no denying that the Surface Phone is one of the most-talked-about devices for more than a year already. Despite the lack of any confirmation from Microsoft on its existence, rumors on what it will possibly offer continue to surface online.
According to recent reports, though, images of the patent that Microsoft applied for recently leaked online, and they show that the suspected Surface Phone will be a dual-display device. Reportedly, one of the two displays will be made of a regular screen, while the other will be made of e-paper, which can be unfolded and function as a keyboard when needed. It is also said that, based on the leaked patent application, the e-paper screen will be used for controlling music choices and games.
As the patent is reported to have been filed in September last year, it is now suspected that the device is all set to arrive this year. However, other sources claim that it is unlikely for the Surface Phone to be launched this 2017 and is likely to see its first daylight in 2019.
While there is still no certainty whether Microsoft is, indeed, releasing a Surface Phone and when it will arrive, if ever it is indeed in its pipeline, Microsoft fans can relish the fact that the soon-to-be-released Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus of Samsung will be a Microsoft phone of sorts. According to reports, both Samsung devices will come with Microsoft apps, including Office, OneDrive, Outlook, and Cortana.
While the mentioned apps are not pre-installed, they will automatically download once the devices connect to a WiFi for the first time.
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are slated to arrive in the market this April 21.
