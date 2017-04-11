Entertainment
What is the festival of Passover?
How jihadis are killing Egypt's 'soft target' Christians to undermine the state
Marvel X-Men cartoonist facing 'disciplinary action' for anti-Jewish and anti-Christian messages in ...
'Love, lost and found': New video shows how Easter is like a fairytale – with one key difference
'The church was filled with the bodies of the dead': Egypt Palm Sunday bombing survivors speak out
Why it's time to stop mis-using 'For such a time as this'
1 million Christian pilgrims prepare to descend on Rome to mark the Passion and Resurrection of ...
Growing number of Americans 'love Jesus, but not the Church,' new study finds
Cathedrals in England to be given management overhaul after growing cash crisis problems
American war hero dies saving drowning boy during missionary work in Indonesia

'Surf World Series' news: Climax Studios producer reveals gameplay details for upcoming arcade surfing game

Sheanne Aguila

Promo image for the upcoming video game "Surf World Series."Facebook/surfworldseries

Climax Studios will be releasing "Surf World Series" this year, and lead producer Jamie Fisher has recently offered some new details about the hotly anticipated surfing arcade game.

Surfing-themed titles are quite rare in the gaming industry, which makes fans very eager to get their hands on the latest offering from Climax Studios. Initially announced in December, "Surf World Series" is the first surfing game to hit consoles since 2002. Although the studio still has yet to announce a release date, Fisher opened up about what gamers should expect from the upcoming video game.

Speaking with Redbull, Fisher described the game as a "pick up and play arcade" with both single- and multiplayer components. The single-player mode has 45 events in total, which are categorized into different leagues that take the player from rookie to master. Meanwhile, the multiplayer mode allows up to 60 players to join in one game. Most of the modes are timed, so those who earn the best scores within a specific time frame win the level.

As reports point out, one of the highlights of the game is the customization option. Six characters are available to choose from, and players can dress them up with different tops, shorts, wetsuits, and more. The action takes place in various popular beaches around the globe, including Waimea Bay in Hawaii and Bells Beach in Australia. To challenge players, each location has its own style of wave. Professional surfer Tom Lowe served as a consultant to the development team since none of the team members are into the said water sport.

"'Surf World Series' is more focused on tricks and scoring; it's not a racing game," Fisher told Gaming Bolt in March. "A big reason for us making the game is simply that it's been a while since someone made something like this. The last big surfing game was probably 'Kelly Slater's,' and that was about 15 years ago. We thought it was time for a comeback—something that can harken back to the immediacy and fun of those older arcade-style, extreme sports games, but also bring a more modern feel and sensibility."

Advertisement

"Surf World Series" will be released this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam platforms.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY