'Surf World Series' news: Climax Studios producer reveals gameplay details for upcoming arcade surfing game
Climax Studios will be releasing "Surf World Series" this year, and lead producer Jamie Fisher has recently offered some new details about the hotly anticipated surfing arcade game.
Surfing-themed titles are quite rare in the gaming industry, which makes fans very eager to get their hands on the latest offering from Climax Studios. Initially announced in December, "Surf World Series" is the first surfing game to hit consoles since 2002. Although the studio still has yet to announce a release date, Fisher opened up about what gamers should expect from the upcoming video game.
Speaking with Redbull, Fisher described the game as a "pick up and play arcade" with both single- and multiplayer components. The single-player mode has 45 events in total, which are categorized into different leagues that take the player from rookie to master. Meanwhile, the multiplayer mode allows up to 60 players to join in one game. Most of the modes are timed, so those who earn the best scores within a specific time frame win the level.
As reports point out, one of the highlights of the game is the customization option. Six characters are available to choose from, and players can dress them up with different tops, shorts, wetsuits, and more. The action takes place in various popular beaches around the globe, including Waimea Bay in Hawaii and Bells Beach in Australia. To challenge players, each location has its own style of wave. Professional surfer Tom Lowe served as a consultant to the development team since none of the team members are into the said water sport.
"'Surf World Series' is more focused on tricks and scoring; it's not a racing game," Fisher told Gaming Bolt in March. "A big reason for us making the game is simply that it's been a while since someone made something like this. The last big surfing game was probably 'Kelly Slater's,' and that was about 15 years ago. We thought it was time for a comeback—something that can harken back to the immediacy and fun of those older arcade-style, extreme sports games, but also bring a more modern feel and sensibility."
"Surf World Series" will be released this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam platforms.
