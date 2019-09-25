Supreme Court's ruling on shutdown is 'not surprising', says Church leader

The Supreme Court's ruling that the government's prorogation of Parliament was unlawful is "not surprsing", says the Convenor of the Lords Spiritual.

Bishop David Urquhart said that the conclusion of the Supreme Court "shows the Constitution working with the checks and balances that are to be expected".

He went on to say in a statement that the rule of law must be respected.

"Bishops will play their full part as usual in leading prayers and in scrutinising legislation and government business," he said.

"It is not surprising that, in the opinion of the court, five weeks' prorogation is far longer than the normal four to six days necessary to prepare for the Queen's Speech.

"I trust that the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary will be respected and upheld at this critical moment in our democracy."

Other Christians have been weighing in on the verdict, which comes as the clock continues to tick down towards the October 31 deadline for Brexit.

Pro-Brexit Christian commentator and evangelist David Robertson said the court ruling was "right".

"Having read the judgement it seems to me that the Court was right - although the motives of those who brought the case were more to do with stopping Brexit than asserting the sovereignty of the House of Commons - which of course they want to give away," he said on Twitter.

He added: "The Supremes tells us that Parliament has to meet so that it can deal with government business - ie. Brexit. So we now look forward to our MPs solving Brexit, fulfilling their manifestos and giving us what they promised they would....that is after all what they were asking for?"

Christian blogger Archbishop Cranmer said the ruling "renders the constitutional monarchy of the United Kingdom void and of no effect".

He said: "If the prorogation was 'void and of no effect', then the Queen's Order was 'void and of no effect', and so the Crown has become subject to the judgments of the Supreme Court.

"Her Majesty's constitutional powers to advise and warn her Prime Minister, or even in extremis to refuse his or her advice, are now subject to the judgments of the Supreme Court.

"If the Queen wills it, the Supreme Court can unwill it. If the Queen does not will it, the Supreme Court can oblige her to will it. The orders of the Monarch are justiciable.

"This is a seismic constitutional shift in the United Kingdom, if not an unglorious revolution.

"We are now ruled by 11 Justices of the Supreme Court – unelected, unaccountable and unimpeachable. In the twilight years of the longest and happiest reign in British history, the Crown has become a constitutional bauble.

"God Save the Queen."

Christian MPs have also responded to the ruling. Sir Gary Streeter MP, Chair of Christians in Parliament, said it was time for a general election.

"What we really need now is a general election. Let the British people pick their way through this maze and decide which way they want to go," he said.

Tim Farron, vice chair of Christians in Parliament and former Lib Dem leader, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson must resign.

He said: "Whatever your view on Brexit, it's staggering that we have a Prime Minister who has been found to have misled the Queen. For the good of his office, for the good of the country and for the good of democracy, he must resign."