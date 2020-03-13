Supreme Court won't hear appeal against London's first abortion clinic buffer zone

The Supreme Court has refused to consider a pro-life campaigner's appeal against the first abortion clinic buffer zone in London.

A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) prevents pro-life vigils from being held in the vicinity of an abortion clinic in Ealing. The order criminalises praying for women who visit the clinic, and offering them information about alternatives to abortion.

Alina Dulgheriu, a mother who decided to keep her baby after being helped by pro-lifers outside an abortion clinic, had sought to challenge Ealing Council in the courts.

Her attempt to bring it before the Supreme Court came after the High Court upheld the PSPO put in place by the council.

Ms Dulgheriu is now considering whether to take the case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

She said she was "devastated" that the Supreme Court had decided against considering her appeal.

"My little girl is here today because of the practical and emotional support that I was offered outside a Marie Stopes centre, and I brought the appeal to ensure that other women did not have this vital support option removed," she said.

"It is unthinkable that any council would criminalise an offer of help to a woman who might want to keep her child.

"Ealing Council could have taken action in a way that would have safeguarded the essential help offered at the gate. Instead, they made charity a criminal offence and removed dedicated and caring individuals from public space without justification.

"It is a travesty of justice to see the courts ignoring the impact this decision will have on vulnerable women who are in desperate need of a little help and support. The voices of these women have been sidelined throughout this process, even though they will be the ones most deeply affected by the removal of this life-changing support."

Elizabeth Howard, of Be Here For Me, an organisation bringing together mothers helped by abortion clinic prayer vigils, said hundreds of women had accepted an offer of help outside the Ealing clinic prior to the implementation of the PSPO.

"It is disgraceful that in both court judgments, there is literally not a single sentence, not a single word, dedicated to the women who have been helped by the vigil, who are grateful for the vigil, and who have given the other side of the story," she said.

"The Supreme Court had an opportunity to rectify this deep miscarriage of justice, but has now declined to do so. This is a very sad day for vulnerable women."