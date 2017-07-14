'Supernatural' season 13 spoilers, plot news: Stephen Amell open to unexpected team-up with the Winchester brothers
If there is going to be a team-up fans would want to see, it will be this one. Stephen Amell, who is best known for his role as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, said he is open to the possibility of "Arrow" crossing over with "Supernatural" or vice versa.
In one of his latest Facebook Live chats, Amell discussed the possibility of a crossover between "Arrow" and "Supernatural." However, the 36-year-old Canadian actor maintained that it is still up to Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles — who play Sam and Dean Winchester, respectively — to give the crossover a thumbs-up.
"I heard that they're getting a spin-off which is exciting but as the much, much more senior members of The CW family, it really would be about finding a moment in their schedule to make all the fans happy," Amell said. "I'm totally up for it. I'm not trying to pass the buck, but the buck is now sitting at their feet."
Crossover episodes are nothing new to The CW's "Arrow." The superhero series has already teamed up with "The Flash," "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Supergirl." Hence, an "Arrow" and "Supernatural" team-up on the small screen is not an entirely bad idea.
With "Supernatural" concentrating on paranormal events and "Arrow's" recent detour into magical adversaries, it would bode well for the Winchesters to head to Star City to hunt down supernatural beings. John Constantine (Matt Ryan), who already made an appearance in the Arrowverse, could also come back to help connect the two shows.
In the meantime, Ackles and Padalecki have started shooting in Vancouver, Canada for the much-awaited 13th season of "Supernatural," Entertainment Weekly reported. The next season will feature an animated "Scooby-Doo" themed episode and a backdoor pilot for the show's spin-off series, "Wayward Sisters."
"Supernatural" season 13 will air in the fall.
