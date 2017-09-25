'Supernatural' season 13 spoilers: New promo images focus on Lucifer's son; Sam and Dean play parental figures

The Winchester brothers hit the road in "Supernatural" YouTube/The CW Television Network

One of the most popular shows on television today, "Supernatural" is back for season 13. Photos from the season 13 premiere hint at what is to come for Jack (Alexander Calvert).

The events of the previous season led to Mary (Sam Smith) and Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) getting sucked into an alternate dimension. This leaves Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to deal with Lucifer's son.

The promotional photos for season 13 suggest a look into the alternate dimension that Mary and Lucifer are in, and it is not exactly the prettiest of realities. It also provides a good first look at Jack as well. Some of the photos show a few scenes involving the character, with one particular photo giving a clearer look into the spot where he was seen in the previous season.

Other photos show Jack and Sam in what appears to be a jail cell, along with two new faces that will be featured in the upcoming season; Conrad (Ish Morris) and Lily (Erica Walter). The two new characters try to stop Sam from what seemed like an attempt to help Jack out. Another photo shows Dean sporting a bloody lip and Jack holding an angel blade covered in blood.

That might not be much to go from, but it certainly seems like Sam, Dean, and Jack will get into quite a fight that could result in those minor (or possibly major) injuries. Sam and Dean will most likely be looking after Jack to keep him from inflicting some harm or more harm on others.

As for Lily and Conrad, the two of them will likely be from Heaven, sent down to Earth to either capture, imprison, or possibly even kill Jack. Going back to the photo where Jack is holding an angel blade as well as the shocked expression on Dean's face, Jack may have killed one or fought back due to someone else's attempt to kill him.

The official synopsis for the season 13 premiere has also been released, picking up right where season 12 left off. Aside from Sam and Dean playing parental figures to Lucifer's son, they are also dealing with the death of their mother, as well as the deaths of Castiel (Misha Collins) and Crowley (Mark Sheppard). Mary will have to learn how to survive Lucifer as well as the apocalyptic world that she is in.

"Supernatural" season 13 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.