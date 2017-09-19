'Supernatural' season 13 spoilers: Latest trailer reveals new King of Hell; old character to return

"Supernatural" premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 on The CW. YouTube/TheCWTelevisionNetwork

Season 13 of "Supernatural" is just a few short weeks away, and fans cannot wait to see how the Winchester brothers deal with the mess they are left with following the finale of season 12. Incidentally, the CW released a new trailer that will give fans a little glimpse of what Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are up against in the new season.

With Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) dead having sacrificed himself in the season 12 finale, it looks like there is going to be a new King of Hell. The trailer showed a man dressed in a sparkly all-white suit that says "there's a new sheriff in town," so he may or may not be the one who replaces Crowley as the ruler of the Underworld.

The trailer also failed to show a glimpse of Castiel (Misha Collins), which means that he is not going to come back anytime soon. According to executive producer Andrew Dabb however, "Death is not the end for Castiel. It's a part of his story. That being said, he's more dead than people usually get on our show when we pick up our season. Castiel has a big role to play for us, but that may not be as soon as some people are hoping."

Also, it looks like an old character will be resurfacing in the new season, but it still remains to be seen whether he is going to be an ally of the Winchesters. Archangel Michael, portrayed by Christian Keyes, will play an integral part in season 13 of "Supernatural" as he is revealed to exist in the alternate world Jack (Alexander Calvert) has opened when he was born.

Archangel Michael first appeared in season 5, but according to Entertainment Weekly, a new version of his character will be introduced in the upcoming season. "The Michael of apocalypse world is the victor," said Dabb.

"Supernatural" season 13 will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.