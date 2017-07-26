'Supernatural' season 13 release date, spoilers: Misha Collins teases Castiel's resurrection
The angel of the Lord, Castiel (Misha Collins), is dead, but for how long? To answer fans' lingering questions, Collins himself recently shared some interesting information that provides a glimpse into his character's future in "Supernatural" season 13.
In an interview with Digital Spy during San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Collins said "Supernatural" viewers will actually rediscover his character in an exceptionally surprising set of circumstances.
"Cas — when he does come back as more than a lifeless body — we find him in a realm that we've talked about on 'Supernatural' before but have never seen," the 42-year-old American actor said. "He finds himself alone in this realm with only one other companion, who is another powerful being, played by a great actress."
Castiel's absence will profoundly affect the Winchester brothers, particularly Dean (Jensen Ross Ackles). The loss of Castiel, Kelly Kline (Courtney Ford) and Fergus MacLeod/Crowley (Mark Sheppard) has made one thing clear: Dean will not be the same going forward.
In his turmoil, Dean will reportedly turn to God (Rob Benedict); hinting that something is going to be quite different in the "Supernatural" universe. Unfortunately, his behavior will prompt a misunderstanding between him and Sam (Jared Padalecki).
The misunderstanding will be about figuring out how to handle certain situations. For instance, Sam wants to deal with a situation in a certain way, while Dean will want to deal with it in another manner.
"They're not gonna argue about it, they're gonna eventually get to the same place... it's just how they get there is a little different," Ackles, 39, revealed. "But at some point, Dean's gonna have to deal with [his grief] and that'll be probably a pretty hard episode."
"Supernatural" season 13 will consist of 23 episodes. It is set to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
