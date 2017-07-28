'Supernatural' season 13 release date, spoilers: Misha Collins' Castiel returning to fantasy-horror show?

"Supernatural" will be coming back in the fall and what better way to treat fans for their support than a new trailer for the upcoming season.

A new trailer was released at the "Supernatural" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 23 to anticipating audiences. The footage was more of a montage of all the significant events that happened in season 12.

The show's fans were able to look back at the ups and downs of the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles). More significantly, the stars got candid with the audience as they shared their experiences and journey in making the show.

One spoiler that slipped during the panel was that Castiel (Misha Collins) who died last season would be returning at some point by some miraculous device. Collins appeared late at the panel, which prompted fans to question whether Castiel would be coming back. Eventually, Collins relented and announced it officially.

In the last season, the Winchesters' mother Mary (Samantha Smith) got pushed by Lucifer into the post-apocalyptic dimension; thus, they both got trapped in it. This is not the end for the matriarch as Ackles revealed that the brothers will be going after her to save her from that dimension.

However, the only one who can open a rift into that dimension is Jack Kline (Alexander Calvert), son of Kelly Kline (Courtney Ford) and Lucifer (Rick Springfield). Jack is someone Dean abhors and this season will show the struggle between him and the Nephilim.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb added that old characters from past seasons will be returning to the show just like how an alternate version of Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) returned in the finale. This strongly implies that fan-favorite Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) who died last season may come back to the show at one point.

"Supernatural" season 13 will arrive on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.