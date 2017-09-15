'Supernatural' season 13 release date, plot news: Dean loses hope as Lucifer's son takes on hell

A promo poster for The CW series "Supernatural." Facebook/Supernatural

"Supernatural" season 13 finally got its trailer video and fans now know what to look forward to this October.

Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) is no stranger to heaven and hell's weird goings-on and yet he still finds himself pleading with the one up above.

"God, we need your help," he says in the trailer.

Sam (Jared Padalecki) is quick to comfort his brother, saying, "We've been down before. We find a way because that's what we do."

The Winchesters are definitely down this season, there's no doubt about that. Castiel (Misha Collins) is dead, Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) son is alive and hell's throne was left vacant at the end of last season. What could possibly go wrong?

Dean also lost his mother after a reconciliation last season, and executive producer Andrew Dabb is picking up from that plot point.

"That's one of the reasons that Cas is deader than normal, because we want to play with that [grief]," Dabb told TVLine. "[Dean's] put so much hope in building up Team Free Will 2.0 and building up this very cool group of people he's working with. He's opened himself up in a lot of different ways with Mary [Samantha Smith], with Crowley [Mark Sheppard], with Cas, and he's been punched in the heart about a million times in the last season."

"So you're dealing with someone who's a little bit more guarded, a little bit more jaded..." he added.

The trailer also featured the introduction of hell's new leader, Jack (Alexander Calvert), who just so happens to be Lucifer's offspring. He is presented as having lots of wrath inside him and violence, too.

It remains to be seen, however, how he will deal with his feelings of resentment towards his own father, as his mother died last season.

"Supernatural" season 13 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.