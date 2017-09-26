'Supernatural' season 13 premiere date, spoilers update: Lucifer's son goes to prison; Dean asks guidance from God in latest trailer

"Supernatural" premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 on The CW. YouTube/TheCWTelevisionNetwork

The finale of the 12th season of "Supernatural" introduced a new Nephilim, which is none other than Lucifer's own brood. In the season 13 premiere next month, the viewers will get to know more about Jack (Alexander Calvert), the son of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino), who is now under the protection of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester. In the latest promo images released by The CW, it was teased that Jack will find himself inside the prison as Sam and Dean do their best to keep the former out of trouble.

As reported by Screen Rant, the latest teaser photos for "Supernatural" season 13 show Jack inside a prison cell with two new characters, Lily (Erica Walter) and Conrad (Ish Morris), seemingly apprehending him. The online publication speculated that the series' newcomers could be the angels sent from Heaven to take Lucifer's son. However, Sam appeared to be stopping the two characters from taking Jack away.

It also seem like the Winchester brothers are keeping Jack from doing harm against anyone. Another teaser image revealed Sam with a bloody lip, while Jack is holding an angel blade tainted with blood. There are guesses that Jack used the angel blade to kill an angel, or perhaps the angel blade wounded him but he managed to survive the attack.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to reveal the aftermath of the cliffhanger scene last season where Sam and Dean's mother, Mary (Samantha Smith), took the ultimate sacrifice and had herself trapped together with Lucifer in another dimension. The fans expect to see more of Mary and Lucifer in season 13, although the big question is how the two will be able to get out of the alternate world.

Meanwhile, the latest "Supernatural" season 13 trailer hinted at the show going back to its roots. According to Syfy Wire, the new trailer could be a sign that the series will shift its focus back to God, with Dean praying to the former for guidance. It can be recalled that the early seasons of "Supernatural" had tackled God and the forces that have been challenging him since the time of creation.

"Supernatural" season 13 will premiere on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW network.