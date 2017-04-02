Entertainment
'Supernatural' season 12 episode 17 spoilers: Winchesters to search for Kelly; Mick to kill Sam and Dean?

Clarissa Partosa

Screenshot from "Supernatural" season 12 episode 17 promoYouTube/TVPromosdb

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) find a lead on the woman who is carrying Lucifer's baby. Meanwhile, the British Men of Letters releases an order to kill the Winchester brothers.

On the next episode of "Supernatural" season 12, titled "The British Invasion," Sam and Dean finally locate Kelly Kline's (Courtney Ford) hideout.

"Sam and Dean get a lead on Kelly Kline's whereabouts. Mick (Adam Fergus) drops by the bunker unexpectedly and decides to join the hunt," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

Mick might not be the only one to join the search for Kelly. Since Castiel (Misha Collins) and Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard) have been hunting Lucifer down, they might join the search party for Kelly as well so that they can use her to bait out the fallen angel.

Meanwhile, Mick will be attempting to kill Sam and Dean under the orders of the British Men of Letters.

As seen from the episode 17 promo, the head of the British Men of Letters scolds Mick about Sam and Dean being out of control. At the latter part of the preview, Mick points a gun at the Winchester brothers while Dean tries to convince him that he doesn't have to kill anyone.

Aside from the British Men of Letters wanting Sam and Dean dead, there might be another problem caused by the said organization. Mary (Samantha Smith) was seen in bed with Mick in the episode 17 promo.

There's no telling how deep Mary is involved with the British Men of Letters. However, she might not like it when she finds out that Mick is going to kill her two boys. If Mary and Mick have formed a relationship, it only complicates the whole situation even more.

"Supernatural" season 12 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.

