'Supernatural' season 12 episode 16 spoilers: Claire gets bitten by werewolves; Sam, Dean race with time to get help
After its three-week hiatus, "Supernatural" season 12 returns this week with the Winchester brothers running into some trouble.
In the previous episode of the American fantasy horror, Sam (Jared Padalecki) played a trick on Dean (Jensen Ackles) when he asked for the help of the British Men of Letters. Later on, Sam confessed to his brother. Although Dean was still hesitant, he decided to oblige and work with the group. The upcoming episode will see the three men going together on a hunt.
The official synopsis for episode 16 titled "Ladies Drink Free" reveals that Mick (guest star Adam Fergus) will go with Sam and Dean on a hunt for werewolves.
In the promotional preview of episode 16, Sam and Dean tell Mick that they will be looking for werewolves. Mick immediately expresses his interest, telling the brothers, "Then you wouldn't mind if I tag along." Based on their reactions, they are reluctant to agree with the idea, but in the end, Sam and Dean decide to just let Mick go with them.
The upcoming episode will see Sam and Dean show Mick the American way of hunting. Likewise, Mick will not hesitate to demonstrate a trick or two on how British men hunt. However, these will all be cut short as they run into trouble.
The summary also reveals that Sam, Dean, and Mick will meet Claire (guest star Kathryn Love Newton) during the hunt. Claire is also out in the woods to hunt werewolves, but she will get bitten by the creatures. With this, Sam, Dean, and Mick have to race with time to get cure for her before she turns into a werewolf. Will they be able to save Claire?
Episode 16 of season 12 airs on Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
