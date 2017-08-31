'Supergirl' season 3 to explore Kara's identity

Promotional photo for The CW's "Supergirl" Facebook/TheCWSupergirl

The Girl of Steel is going through an identity crisis. Following the loss of her boyfriend Mon-El (Chris Wood) in season 2, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is struggling to deal with being human, alien, and superhero.

Season 3 of The CW's "Supergirl" is an exploration of the superhero's identity, as Melissa Benoist herself shared during the Comic Con International in San Diego.

"When we pick up in Season 3, Kara has very much dedicated herself to Supergirl, and I don't think she really wants to address what happened for Kara Danvers personally because that was such a massive heartbreak for her," Benoist said. "She's really questioning whether she's a human or an alien and which she wants to be."

Showrunner Robert Rovner added that Supergirl will be throwing herself into more work, which will complicate all of her personal relationships.

"In season 2, she was struggling with 'Can she have it all?' In season 3, she's really struggling with 'How does she compartmentalize being a superhero with those human feelings that are uncomfortable for her?'," he said.

During season 2, Supergirl released lead into the earth's atmosphere to fend off an incoming Daxamite invasion, as the alien race is allergic to lead. Her Daxamite boyfriend, Mon-El, however, had to leave the planet as well.

Woods, who plays Mon-El, said during the Comic Con that he enjoyed the lighthearted nature of his character's relationship with Supergirl. As for his character's development, he said, "The whole arc of Mon-El is having him start far, far away from where Kara is and trying to watch him evolve into hopefully becoming a hero, because — as you all know from the comics — he's sort of like Superman. He just does good and defends the day."

The show also stars David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Mehcad Brooks as Jimmy Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, and Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott.

"Supergirl" returns on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.