'Supergirl' season 3 spoilers: Stephen Amell on Kara Zor-El meeting Oliver Queen again

"Supergirl" fans will be delighted to know that the next season has lots of surprises in store for them. It is likely that the superhero action-adventure series will once again have a crossover with The CW's "Arrow."

Stephen Amell, who plays Oliver Queen, also known as Green Arrow in The CW show, has said that he would love to team up with Kara Zor-El/Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) more.

"I'm always going to be partial to Barry Allen [Grant Gustin] because I gave him his superhero name, stuff like that," the 36-year-old Canadian actor said during a panel moderated by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, adding, "I would like to do some more work with Supergirl."

To recall, Oliver and Kara first crossed paths during "Arrow's" third annual crossover event called "Invasion!" The four-part crossover saw Barry Allen/Flash and Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) seek Kara's help with an alien invasion on their Earth.

Kara, however, struggled to earn Oliver's trust. Much to the latter's surprise, Kara freed everyone from the Dominators' control. With this, Oliver offered Kara his friendship. Cisco also gave Kara an interdimensional device that will allow her to travel and communicate between Earth-1 and Earth-38.

Meanwhile, the synopsis for "Supergirl" season 3 has finally been released. When the upcoming season airs, Kara and her team — Superfriends — will go up against a new threat in the form of DC Comics Worldkiller Reign (Odette Annable). In the comics, Reign followed Kara back to Earth after she found out that Krypton and her creators were already dead.

"Greg [Berlanti] and I have wanted to work with Odette for years," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement obtained by TVLine, adding, "We are beyond excited to have her join our cast in the scary, powerful and heartbreaking role of Reign."

"Supergirl" season 3 is scheduled to debut on Oct. 9. at 8 p.m. EDT.