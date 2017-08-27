'Supergirl' season 3 spoilers: Alex, Maggie share special moment

Promotional photo for The CW's "Supergirl" Facebook/TheCWSupergirl

"Supergirl" director Kevin Smith shared a photo of Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) staring intently at each other's eyes on Twitter on Aug. 23.

The director of the season's fifth episode responded to a photo request of the two stars so he tweeted a photo of the couple with the caption, "From my monitor! I'm a #Sanvers shipper!"

Alex and Maggie's relationship has been on hold ever since the marriage proposal cliffhanger in season 2 and the news that Lima is stepping down as a series regular for the show's third season.

Fans need not worry, however, since "Supergirl" showrunner Jessica Queller has said that Lima is free to come back anytime she wants. "We love Sanvers and we're very sad that Floriana is not available full time this season," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Fellow executive producer Robert Rovner added that they loved the relationship between Alex and Maggie. "We're going to be telling a modern day love story that really honors their relationship that hopefully will resonate and I think will be very satisfying," he said. "Hopefully, she will come join us [again]. The door is always open for Floriana Lima."

Carlos Bernard is also joining the "Supergirl" cast as Maggie's father, which means that Lima's character will not be dropped despite the actress taking a step back from the show.

Director Kevin Smith previously directed two episodes of "Supergirl" season 2, "Supergirl Lives" and "Distant Sun." He has also directed episodes from The CW's other superhero series "The Flash."

Season 3 of "Supergirl" follows Kara's (Melissa Benoist) defeat of Queen Rhea (Terri Hatcher) and her Daxamite army. Supergirl and her team will be going up against Reign (Odette Anable).

The show also stars Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw.

"Supergirl" will premiere on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.