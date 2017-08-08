'Supergirl' season 3 release date, spoilers, cast news: Alex–Maggie relationship may be in danger, four-way crossover announced

A promotional image for "Supergirl." Facebook/TheCWSupergirl

As the third season of "Supergirl" nears, a new addition had been made to the cast that could shake up a fan-favorite relationship. Another four-way crossover of The CW's DC shows is also in the works.

Carlos Bernard who is known for playing Tony Almeda on "24" will be playing Oscar Rodas, the father of Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima), the cop and love interest of Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh).

The appearance of Oscar could cause some awkward moments between father and daughter and also spark some friction between her and Alex.

It was revealed in the previous season that Maggie grew up in a conservative family and when it was discovered that she was lesbian, her father threw her out of the house and since then, she has been estranged from her family.

Oscar entering the picture could sideline the engagement of Alex and Maggie in the coming season. Fans will have to wait and see how this scenario will play out in the show.

Lima appears on the show "Lethal Weapon" as Miranda Riggs in flashbacks. She is also known for "The Family" and "Allegiance."

In related news, The CW's new four-way crossover has just been announced and will kick off with "Supergirl" on Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT followed by "Arrow" at 9 p.m. EDT. This will continue with "The Flash" on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT followed by "Legends of Tomorrow" at 9 p.m. EDT.

The crossover will have the superhero characters from all four shows share one main storyline and will give them the chance to interact with one another once again.

This means that Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Barry Allen/Flash (Grant Gustin), Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), Ray Palmer/ The Atom (Brandon Routh) and others will be appearing at some point together during the four-way crossover of shows.

Last season's crossover dealt with an alien threat, however, this time, it will deal with emotional stakes that will have the same heart-rending payoffs.

"Supergirl" season 3 will premiere on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.