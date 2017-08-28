'Supergirl' season 3 release date, plot news: Maggie will not die despite Floriana Lima's departure

Promotional photo for The CW's "Supergirl" Facebook/TheCWSupergirl

In the new season of the superhero show "Supergirl," Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima) will not die abruptly and leave her girlfriend Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said that Maggie will not meet a fateful death.

"I'm sure a lot of people are afraid of that. Maggie will continue to exist in the world and we hope that if the opportunity presents itself for her, that she'll come back from time to time," he explained.

Lima joined the cast of "Supergirl" last season as a cop in National City and a potential love interest for Alex, who came out as a lesbian in an emotional story arc. The two women began dating which culminated in the finale of the last season where Alex proposed to Maggie for her hand in marriage.

However, the next installment will not showcase Maggie as much because Lima decided not to return as a series regular.

"Floriana decided to move on, which left us with, how do we write her out as a regular while still honoring these two women who were deeply in love with each other?" Kreisberg said.

The showrunner, however, said that the writers have come up with a story that would honor the couple's love for each other and how much they have changed each other's lives.

"It's some of the most emotional stuff we've ever done, and Floriana has been so good in these first five episodes," Kreisberg expressed.

Maggie will be having emotional scenes with her strict father Oscar Rodas (Carlos Bernard) who may not be too keen on her relationship with Alex.

It was revealed last season that when Maggie's father learned she was a lesbian, he threw her daughter out of the house and has since been estranged from her.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.