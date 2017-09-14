'Supergirl' season 3 premiere date, spoilers: Latest trailer reveals new villain Bloodsport

Promotional photo for The CW's "Supergirl" Facebook/TheCWSupergirl

The CW has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of "Supergirl." Still reeling from the devastating aftermath of the past season, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) is determined to pick up the pieces and start her life anew. Also, a new dangerous villain with a fondness for weapons of mass destruction has been revealed.

The teaser for "Supergirl" season 3 introduces a new obstacle in Kara's life in the form of Robert DuBois, also known as Bloodsport. He will be the first villain that Supergirl will have to face in the upcoming season and based on his background, Bloodsport will not be an easy baddie to pick on.

According to the casting call for the character, Bloodsport is a former military man who has stolen many items from his base. The villain plans to build a cloaked underwater nuclear weapon, which will eventually lead to catastrophic events on Earth. Of course, Supergirl will not let his plan unfold, and the two will engage in an epic battle. In spite of Bloodsport's wide array of deadly weapons, Kara is determined to bring the villain down all by herself.

The promo for "Supergirl" season 3 also shows that Kara is drowning herself with responsibilities as Supergirl. She is even on the verge of permanently leaving behind her human persona.

After all, she needs to forget all the bitter consequences of her previous battle with the Daxamites. Particularly, Kara is still trying to move on after her boyfriend, Mon-El (Chris Wood), left Earth for his survival, Blasting News reported.

Aside from Bloodsport, "Supergirl" season 3 will include another classic DC comic book villain. The upcoming season will introduce Reign, to be portrayed by Odette Annable, as the main villain of the show.

"Supergirl" season 3 will be the second chapter of the DC superheroine series on The CW after transferring from CBS in 2016. The third season will premiere on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT.