'Supergirl' season 3 plot details: Saturn Girl to lend Melissa Benoist's character a helping hand

Promotional photo for The CW's "Supergirl" season 3. Facebook/TheCWSupergirl

When "Supergirl" returns to the small screen for its season 3 run, viewers will be seeing the titular character (Melissa Benoist) facing off against plenty of bad guys. Luckily, Saturn Girl is standing by.

On Oct. 25, Monday, it was reported that Saturn Girl will appear in the much-awaited "Supergirl" season 3. The character will be portrayed by Manx model and actress, Amy Jackson, best known for her roles in 2016's "Singh Is Bliing" and "Thanga Magan."

Saturn Girl, also known as Imra Ardeen, is a kind-hearted humanoid who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. Specifically, she could summon distant individuals; probe human, electronic, and animal minds; push weakened minds, and even directly control others' thoughts and emotions. Other than that, more specific details about her remain under wraps.

The casting news comes shortly after The CW has released the official synopsis and title for the premiere of "Supergirl" season 3. Picking up six months after the season 2 finale, "Girl of Steel" will see the titular character dealing with both enemies and potential allies.

"Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with the loss of Mon-El (Chris Wood) by focusing all her energy on being Supergirl and the mysterious new threat against National City," the official synopsis for the season 3 premiere reads (via Collider). "Alex (Chyler Leigh) confesses a secret to Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) about their impending nuptials. A citizen of National City has a mysterious connection to Kara, and Lena (Katie McGrath) makes a bold move."

As if that were not exciting enough, the much-awaited season 3 of "Supergirl" will also feature a four-way crossover with "The Flash," "Arrow," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." It will be called "Crisis on Earth-X" and will air on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

The third season of "Supergirl" is set to premiere Oct. 9, Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.