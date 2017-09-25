'Supergirl' season 3 news: Kara wears a different suit

A promotional image for The CW series "Supergirl" Facebook/TheCWSupergirl

Kara Danvers will fly in a new and "different" super suit in "Supergirl" season 3, which will premiere on Oct. 9.

Lead actress Melissa Benoist shared with Entertainment Weekly about her cool new look in the superhero TV show. After two successful seasons, Kara will be saving the world once again in the third season of "Supergirl." Although thrilled with the news, fans of the show were not surprised with the announcement. Loyal followers of the show knew that a costume change was on hand since the series transferred from CBS to The CW, marking its full alignment to the network's Arrowverse storyline.

Heroes of the DC TV series are known to have changed their super suits for a new season, with Stephen Amell's "Arrow" on top of the list. The Flash will also be getting a new suit for its new installment.

Melissa Benoist told Entertainment Weekly, "There is a different suit that I will be wearing at some point in the season, but I won't tell you when or to what capacity. It's cool though." The actress further continued that the variant of her super suit may just be a temporary change.

The final episode of "Supergirl" season 2 set the events of what will happen in season 3. Kara will have a lot on her plate again in the new season as she looks for answers of what her future with Mon-El will be after the Daxamite invasion failed. However, his return is expected in the upcoming season.

Also with the third season confirmed, the flashback in the season 2 finale has been given light. The third pod that took off from the exploding planet Krypton was the young Reign. Odette Annabelle was cast to play the role of the Worldkiller, which in turn explains why Supergirl would need an upgraded version of her suit. Joining the roster of bad guys and making his first appearance in the Arrowverse is the mercenary Robert Dubois a.k.a. Bloodsport.

Kara's friendship with Lena will again be put to the test, as the life of the female Luthor is put in more danger in the influence of her brother Lex.

Catch "Supergirl" season 3 when it premieres on Monday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.