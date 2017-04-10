'Supergirl' season 2 episode 18 synopsis, release date: Kara uncovers secret of Lena's former lover, Jack

In an upcoming episode of The CW's DC superhero show "Supergirl," the girl of steel will be battling tech genius Jack Spheer, who will be portrayed by "iZombie" actor Rahul Kohli.

When "Supergirl" returns with an all-new episode, Kara, a.k.a. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), will be up against Lena's (Katie McGrath) former lover. He will be in town to present his latest breakthrough in nanotechnology, one that could rid the world of diseases.

As revealed in the synopsis of "Supergirl" season 2 episode 18, titled "Ace Reporter," Lena will ask Kara to support Jack's cause. As soon as she sees Snapper (Ian Gomez) covering the event, the reporter in her starts to exude, and, like her colleague, she will find out more about Jack's breakthrough. However, after a series of interviews and thorough research, the seemingly harmless discovery will lead to an even bigger mystery. The girl of steel will learn the risks and the potential damage it could cause.

A teaser of the episode shows a dinner scene, wherein Kara most likely seeks for more information about Jack's discovery. In the scene, he tells her, "Are you trying to get me in your crosshairs, Ms. Danvers?"

With the help of Snapper, Kara seems to have uncovered more information about Lena's ex-boyfriend. "He's killed two people," Kara utters in the promo. In another scene, wherein Kara might have presented the information to Lena, the latter says, "Who else has seen this?"

Advertisement

Based on the comic books, Kohli's Jack Spheer is the CEO of Biospheer Technologies, which engineered the Biomax Process. In the comic books, the breakthrough turns out to be a failure, which causes harm to a number of their consumers. Jack, who has a son in the story, accidentally falls into the Biomax formula while he is in a spat with his son. This causes him to mutate, and gives him the ability to control people's minds.

"Supergirl" is currently on a brief hiatus. Episode 18 of the second season, titled "Ace Reporter," premieres on Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.