'Supergirl' season 2 episode 18 synopsis, release date: Kara uncovers secret of Lena's former lover, Jack
In an upcoming episode of The CW's DC superhero show "Supergirl," the girl of steel will be battling tech genius Jack Spheer, who will be portrayed by "iZombie" actor Rahul Kohli.
When "Supergirl" returns with an all-new episode, Kara, a.k.a. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), will be up against Lena's (Katie McGrath) former lover. He will be in town to present his latest breakthrough in nanotechnology, one that could rid the world of diseases.
As revealed in the synopsis of "Supergirl" season 2 episode 18, titled "Ace Reporter," Lena will ask Kara to support Jack's cause. As soon as she sees Snapper (Ian Gomez) covering the event, the reporter in her starts to exude, and, like her colleague, she will find out more about Jack's breakthrough. However, after a series of interviews and thorough research, the seemingly harmless discovery will lead to an even bigger mystery. The girl of steel will learn the risks and the potential damage it could cause.
A teaser of the episode shows a dinner scene, wherein Kara most likely seeks for more information about Jack's discovery. In the scene, he tells her, "Are you trying to get me in your crosshairs, Ms. Danvers?"
With the help of Snapper, Kara seems to have uncovered more information about Lena's ex-boyfriend. "He's killed two people," Kara utters in the promo. In another scene, wherein Kara might have presented the information to Lena, the latter says, "Who else has seen this?"
Based on the comic books, Kohli's Jack Spheer is the CEO of Biospheer Technologies, which engineered the Biomax Process. In the comic books, the breakthrough turns out to be a failure, which causes harm to a number of their consumers. Jack, who has a son in the story, accidentally falls into the Biomax formula while he is in a spat with his son. This causes him to mutate, and gives him the ability to control people's minds.
"Supergirl" is currently on a brief hiatus. Episode 18 of the second season, titled "Ace Reporter," premieres on Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
Duggar family news: Jessa Seewald shares photo of second baby's milestone
Proud mother Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share what she calls the first steps taken by two-month-old Henry Wilberforce, her second child with husband Benjamin, or simply Ben.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
- 'I spy .... a Cross'? Easter games you can teach children to help them understand
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- WATCH: Archbishop of Canterbury speaks to Christian Today about life, prayer and the hope of the resurrection
- ISIS claims responsibility for Egypt church bombings killing 36, injuring 100; Church leaders condemn attacks
- Online pastor persuades Muslim drug addict in Iran to read the Bible, leading him and his mother to Jesus
- North Korea calls US strikes on Syria 'unforgivable act of aggression'
- Mike Pence pledges US support for Iraq's war on ISIS
- Swedish police arrest suspect after truck attack that killed four