'Supergirl' season 2 episode 18 synopsis: All-new episode returns on April 24
In an upcoming episode of The CW's female-led superhero show "Supergirl" season 2, fans will see the return of Jack Spheer (Rahul Kohli), Lena Luthor's (Katie McGrath) former lover.
Based on a teaser for episode 18 of "Supergirl" season 2, titled "Ace Reporter," Kara Danvers a.k.a. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will come across information that leads Jack to the murder of two people. As the episode title suggests, the "Ace Reporter" will be responsible for unveiling this news to the Girl of Steel.
Kara will dig deeper into this mystery and from the looks of it, she will discover something more terrible about Lena's former flame. Perhaps the titular character will even confront Jack about the information she learns or she could imply it. In what appears to be a dinner party, Jack says, "Are you trying to get me in your crosshairs, Miss Danvers?"
"iZombie" actor Rahul Kohli portrays Jack, the tech genius and CEO of Biospheer Technologies. In the comic books, Jack engineers a plasma that controls organic tissue. This experiment, which he calls the Biomax Process, supposedly reinvents the way food is produced. His experiment ends up failing but he achieves one good thing out of this catastrophe — his powers. He gains the ability to control people's minds. His first victim is his son, the man who accidentally pushed him into his experiment, the one responsible for his new-found powers.
"Supergirl" is currently on a short hiatus. With only five episodes left for season 2, reports say the network opted to take the show on a short break so the current season lasts until the Monday before Labor Day.
"Lois & Clark" actress Teri Hatcher is expected to reprise her role as the evil queen Rhea for the remaining episodes of "Supergirl," as she is the current season's main villain.
An all-new episode of "Supergirl" season 2, titled "Ace Reporter," is slated to air on Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
