'Supergirl' season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Kara to face mind-controlling villain Biomax

After the shocking turn of events in its episode 17, "Supergirl" season 2 will be taking a month-long hiatus for its spring break. However, when the show returns, things will not be looking any good for the Girl of Steel as she will be facing more formidable opponents, including the mind-controlling villain Biomax.

Last week's episode 17 of "Supergirl" season 2 featured some of the most shocking twists in the show ever as Rhea (Terri Hatcher), the Queen of Daxam, resorted to killing her husband, Lar Gand (Kevin Sorbo) after the latter allowed their son, Mon-El (Chris Wood), to return to earth with Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

Despite having escaped Rhea's wrath, though, the worse is far from over as far as Kara is concerned. While "Supergirl" will be away for its one-month spring hiatus, she will continue to be hounded by the villainous acts of her disapproving would-be mother in-law when "Supergirl" season 2 resumes. In fact, in a recent interview, Benoist even hinted that her character may soon find herself going against not only with Rhea but with other Daxamites, too.

"Isn't that how things work that just when you get things settled, some wrench has to fall into the gears. The Daxamites pose some problems. Rhea is not necessarily a sweet prospect for a mother-in-law, but it's really fun to see the way these characters interact," Benoist revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Apart from Rhea's possible revenge on Kara, "Supergirl" season 2 episode 18 is also expected to usher back Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) into the series. Based on the promo for the upcoming episode that comes with the title "Ace Reporter," Lena's ex-boyfriend Jack Spheer (Rahul Kohli), a technology genius, will introduce his latest invention that he claims can eradicate major diseases via a media event to be attended by Kara.

Avid DC fans know too well that, in the comic books, Jack becomes Biomax, a mind-controlling villain. Hence, it is suspected that the Girl of Steel will find herself in a tussle with Jack/Biomax when "Supergirl" season 2 resumes later this month.

"Supergirl" season 2 episode 18 airs over The CW on April 24 in the evening at 8/7 C.