'Super Nintendo' available for pre-order at the end of August

Photo of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System made playable on modern televisions Facebook/Nintendo

Nintendo has announced that the classic video game console, the "Super Nintendo Entertainment System" (SNES), will soon be available for pre-order in the United States. The pre-order is expected to be available by the end of August, and ever since the short-lived release of the reincarnated Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), which is the older version, fans of the classic gaming system have been clamoring and waiting anxiously for the SNES to follow suit.

What makes the SNES special is that it will be compatible with modern televisions. It is equipped with HDMI capability which allows it to be hooked into even the most recent televisions out there. Fans will be able to relive their childhood all over again with the games that are built in the system. These games will include Nintendo classics such as "Starfox," "Super Mario," "The Legend of Zelda" and the never-before released game, "Starfox 2."

Despite the popular demand surrounding the SNES, there are problems that fans can face in trying to purchase one. Earlier this year when the NES was released, scalpers hoarded most of the supply only to sell them at exorbitant amounts on eBay and Amazon. If Nintendo does not take this into consideration, the same exact thing could happen — they will end up facing a mob of angry expectant fans who will want to purchase the SNES at its proposed price point of $80.

Fortunately, retailers have smartened up. Stores will only allow a limited number of units sold per customer. However, this is not the only problem that can be encountered. Forbes doubts that increasing the supply of the consoles will do little to meet the demands of customers.

Fans may want to religiously check on shops like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target to stay updated on when the pre-orders will be available. This is the best way to avoid hoarding by other would-be scalpers out there, and the best way to secure a unit.