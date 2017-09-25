'Super Mario Run' news: Sept. 29 update to create new buzz for Nintendo mobile game

A promotional image for Nintendo's "Super Mario Run." Facebook/Nintendo

Nintendo is set to release an update for "Super Mario Run" in the hope that major changes will bring back the interest of players on the mobile game based on the popular "Super Mario" character. The Japanese game studio announced that the update will drop on Friday, Sept. 29.

According to The Verge, the upcoming update of "Super Mario Run" will add a new world for the players to explore. They will also get to choose a playable character aside from Mario, Princess Daisy. "Super Mario Run" will also be more thrilling with a new game mode to test the players' skills.

The new world to be introduced in this week's major update is called World Star. The latest "Super Mario Run" location includes nine new levels, additional game mechanics and a new set of enemies.

On the other hand, the new game mode known as Remix 10 is a combination of 10 sections from the previous levels of "Super Mario Run." Remix 10 will run the sections quickly in order, with each accomplished level rewarding the players with rainbow medals.

As for Princess Daisy being a playable character in "Super Mario Run," players will first have to use Mario to rescue the former in her castle. Once Daisy is free, the character can be used to finish various missions and collect reward points.

Aside from the major game changes expected from the "Super Mario Run" update, Polygon reported that Nintendo will be adding a few minor updates as well.

For one, players will be allowed to place their new items in their respective Mushroom Kingdoms. Also, players can now listen to their own music other than the usual "Super Mario Run" playlist. To indicate that the players are listening to their own tracklist, their in-game characters will be shown sporting a headphone.

According to Engadget, Nintendo will be selling "Super Mario Run" on Google Play and Apple Store for half the price from Sept. 29 to Oct. 12. With the temporary price cut and next major game update coming by the end of September, this will be a great way to re-introduce "Super Mario Run" to the audience.

It was noted that the game has lost its steam since it was launched in December 2016. Nintendo has also admitted that the game title's performance fell short of their expectations.

Nevertheless, with the company continuing to offer new content for "Super Mario Run," it appears that Nintendo is very much willing to commit to the game in the foreseeable future.