'Super Mario Run' news: Game reappears after vanishing from Apple Store

A promotional photo for the mobile app game 'Super Mario Run.' Facebook/Nintendo/Super Mario Run

The mobile game "Super Mario Run," which is supposedly Nintendo's first major move towards app games has gone missing in the Apple Store. This is a mysterious occurrence for fans because there hasn't been any decline in demand for the Nintendo flagship game. Fortunately, this situation has been fixed.

The game is now back on the Apple Store, after it vanished in the afternoon of Sept. 4 for a few hours. According to Apple Insider, even if "Super Mario Run" vanished from the Apple Store, it was still available for purchase and download in Japan. One of the possible issues seem to be related to an iOS patch of the game. The disappearance of the game from the store had nothing to do with cessation.

Touch Arcade speculated that the disappearance could have stemmed from the fact that Apple has an iOS 11 update, and that the "Super Mario Run" patch somehow could have had some compatibility issues — which led to them making minor adjustments to the patch. None of these speculations have proved to be true, but it would definitely make sense since the Play Store version did not seem to experience the same fate.

For those who have had it previously, the 3.0.3 patch update was available for download, even when the game went missing from the Apple Store. The story is different for those seeking to experience the side-scroller by Nintendo. Fortunately, the game has returned on the Apple Store, and everyone's favorite plumber is now available for everyone to experience once again.

According to Gadgets 360, "Super Mario Run" has been downloaded over 78 million times with about 4 million of those people paying for the full version of the mobile device game. No wonder fans panicked when the game disappeared from the Apple Store. However, President of Nintendo Tatsumi Kishima had stated back in March that the game's earnings did not meet its sales target.