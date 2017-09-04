'Super Mario Odyssey' the highlight of Gamescomes 2017 awards night

Super Mario Odyssey launches to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 27. YouTube/Nintendo

Gamescom 2017 recently concluded, and with it, a couple of everyone's favorite and upcoming games were showcased that made several attendees highly entertained. A couple of games stood out among others though, but no more than "Super Mario Odyssey" which dominated and won this year's Gamescom awards.

According to a press release for Gamescom, not only did the Super Mario game bag the "Best of Gamescom Award," it also won four other awards as well, namely: "Most Wanted Consumer Award," "the Best Nintendo Switch Console Game," "Best Action Game," and "Best Family Game."

"Super Mario Odyssey" beat 99 other game submissions for the award, which was deliberated by the expert jury. The show was again run by the Digitale Spielekultur foundation and the awards ceremony was held on Aug. 24.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is slated for release on Oct. 27 this year, and with the recognitions that it bagged during the Gamescom Awards, it's not going to be surprising if a lot of heads were turned by the game. Exclusively available for Nintendo Switch, it is the next 3D Super Mario game after "Super Mario 3D World," according to Tech Radar. No final price has been released yet, but rumors tout that it might retail at around $49.99 in the United States and £38 in the United Kingdom.

Considered the most ambitious adventure Super Mario game, the new version allows everyone's favorite plumber to travel across different worlds, called "Kingdoms in Odyssey." With his new hat called "Cappy," new powers that are not available in older iterations are now possessed by Super Mario.

There were a couple of other awards given at Gamescom. Such include Best Role-Playing Game, which was bagged by "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" (Bandai Namco); Best PS4 Console Game, won by "Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft)"; Best Xbox One Console Game, secured by "Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros.)," and many more.