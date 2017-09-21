'Super Mario Odyssey' gets a new hardware

A poster for "Super Mario Odyssey" Nintendo official website

After its launch, there has not been any significant news with regard to the Nintendo Switch. That changes now as Nintendo has revealed that one of their biggest games, "Super Mario Odyssey," will be teaming up with their newest hardware.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is a 3D platform video game that finds it going back to its roots, having the open-ended exploration-based game dynamics featured in its previous iteration. The game has earned early positive reviews from different critics citing the game's portability and versatility to be played in long sessions or for just passing the time.

The Nintendo Switch, which got a worldwide release this year, is a hybrid console primarily made as a home console. The main unit can be taken out from the docking station and can be connected to a tablet computer through its touchscreen. One week after being released, Nintendo released a report that showed Switch as the quickest-selling console in their history, with a strong support from the markets in North America and Europe. Game console critics lauded Nintendo Switch's potential and versatility despite having some release-day issues with the operating software, hardware malfunctions and connectivity problems especially with its Bluetooth capability which were eventually fixed by Nintendo.

A new hardware is set to be released for "Super Mario Odyssey." At a Nintendo Direct event where the company launched new updates and contents for their games, it was announced that a Nintendo Switch hardware bundle with the game will be coming in October.

This set will include the game's copy, a pair of Joy-Con controllers, and a carrying case with the Odyssey theme as the design. The case sports a minimalist aesthetic that illustrates a map or a geographical marking on it.

The game is slated to be released on Oct. 27 and will be priced at $380 alongside three Mario Odyssey amiibo.