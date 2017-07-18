'Super Mario Odyssey' gameplay news: Australian Classification Board does not recommend Odyssey for kids

"Super Mario," arguably one of the most loved games for kids, is not recommended for children under 15 years old. The Australian Classification Board thinks so.

The classification board slapped a Parental Guidance rating on "Super Mario Odyssey," making the soon-to-be-released Nintendo Switch game not suitable for children under 15 without guidance from their parents or guardians. Apparently, the classification board believes the violence in "Super Mario Odyssey" will have a mild impact on children under 15 years old who will play the game without parental guidance.

Nevertheless, this rating controversy is not expected to affect the marketability of "Super Mario Odyssey" in Australia or anywhere else in the world for that matter, especially with the game's success at last month's Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017 (E3 2017) in Los Angeles, California.

The Nintendo Switch-exclusive game bagged the Best of Show, Best Console Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game awards at the E3 2017 last month, where gamers and tech experts were able to test-drive the game.

TechRadar's Damien McFerran and Nick Pino sampled "Super Mario Odyssey" at the E3 2017 and they believe that gamers will be exploring a massive world that could rival "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

Players can explore kingdoms on Mario's rocket ship and produce different results each time as Nintendo has reverted to the open-ended gameplay previously used in "Super Mario 64."

A significant change that players familiar with the "Super Mario" world might notice is the change of scenery in some levels as "Odyssey" is not confined to the mushroom world. An example of this is the New Donk City level, which resembles present day New York City.

Players might also find amusing a new gameplay feature that gives Mario the ability to use his conspicuous red hat to possess enemies Exorcist-style, just not as scary. Mario can also use Cappy the red hat to create platforms and fight baddies.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 27.