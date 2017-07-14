'Suits' season 7 spoilers: Showrunner talks about Harvey's new relationship

The premiere of "Suits" season 7 was packed with a lot of shocking revelations. Titled "Skin in the Game," the episode opened with Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) taking a drive to ask some out, but the woman was not Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).

Much to everyone's surprise, Harvey took his former therapist, Dr. Paula Agard (Christina Cole), to dinner and then kissed her at the end of the hour. To answer fans' lingering questions, showrunner Aaron Korsh has finally discussed Harvey's surprising new romance.

"Donna is by his side, but given their history and the fact that he's with a new woman, she doesn't know if there's potential there," the 50-year-old television producer and writer said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, adding, "What we set up at the end of season six and in the beginning of this season is that Harvey has made some decisions that are bold and possibly good, but that could also have consequences."

In addition to his brewing romance with Paula, the seventh season of "Suits" will apparently focus on Harvey's personal life and his time with his law firm.

Aside from that, the showrunner also talked about the show's developing tone. Since it is a legal drama television series, Korsh and his team are apparently having a hard time to make the tone significantly lighter.

Nonetheless, Korsh assured viewers that the current season is not as heavy as Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) being in prison with his life in jeopardy. Just like the first episode, the rest of the season has a lot of fun, lightness and banter in it, but it is not without its drama.

Also starring Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, "Suits" season 7 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on the USA Network.