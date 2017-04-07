'Suits' season 7 premiere date, cast news, spoilers: Harvey causes trouble for the firm; Louis' psychiatrist enters the show

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Harvey (Gabriel Macht) might be taking the managing partner post next season, which is expected to cause problems for the firm. Meanwhile, Louis' (Rick Hoffman) psychiatrist will be introduced in season 7.

"Suits" is anticipated kick off its seventh season later this year, which will follow Pearson Specter Litt on a new journey where everyone is starting fresh.

Mike (Patrick J. Adams) is now a full-fledged lawyer at the firm, and Harvey will be taking the managing partner slot in Pearson Specter Litt.

In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Aaron Korsh previewed that Louis will not be affected by Harvey being the managing partner. However, he's more concerned with how Harvey will handle the position.

"Louis will be okay with accepting that. He just might not be okay with Harvey's managing partner style or every decision that Harvey makes in the same way that Louis and Harvey were not okay with every decision Jessica made," Korsh explained.

The showrunner added that Harvey's actions might even cause problems for the rest of the firm.

"Harvey has always been a freestyler. ... He's always had Jessica (Gina Torres) and the ultimate responsibility of running the firm and keeping it together, which gave Harvey a lot of freedom to behave a certain way. Now he's in that other position, and that's going to have consequences for him," added Korsh.

Meanwhile, Louis' psychiatrist, who has been mentioned early on, might finally appear on the show next season.

According to TVLine, "Suits" is casting for the character of a "strong-minded psychiatrist," who will be guiding one of his long time clients in going through a very painful breakup, which might be hinting at Louis and his recent fallout with Tara.

Next season appears to be a very hard time for Louis, as he will be accepting falling behind Harvey and accepting his breakup with Tara.

"Suits" season 7 is expected to premiere this 2017.