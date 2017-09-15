'Suits' season 7 midseason finale: Will Donna eventually crack under pressure?

A promotional image for "Suits" on USA network. Facebook/suitsonUSA

USA series "Suits" just wrapped up their midseason finale, leaving fans panting and wanting more for the second part of the show's seventh season. Episode 10 of the famous legal drama television series was titled "Donna," and it certainly did not disappoint.

The episode was almost entirely all about everyone's favorite secretary turned COO. However, as Donna (Sarah Rafferty) decided to take a step forward in her feelings for Harvey (Gabriel Macht), will it complicate the already complicated relationship she has with her former boss? And will Harvey leave former therapist Paula (Christina Cole) for her?

Meanwhile, Pearson Specter Litt is once again in danger of facing collapse, but now with Donna taking the reins, it might be possible that things are going to get saved. Harvey and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) are already at their wit's end trying to concoct brilliant solutions to sway off the threats from their firm, especially with Malik (Usman Ally) trying to undermine everyone using dirty tactics.

Malik is obviously after Donna, as it is apparent that he wants to destroy her character. He got a bit close, after making Donna spill out her secret about the Coastal Motors Case in season 2, where she shredded a document. Malik even went far and implied in court that the only reason she got the COO position at the firm was because she slept with Harvey.

The season finale also saw Louis being a little shady as he tried to battle his own demons. Not much has been shown about how he's holding up, but it looks like he's about to lose it anytime soon. Will the next half of the season see Louis in a different light, or will he continue seeing his therapist?

Watch out for the next half of "Suits" season 7 on USA Network.