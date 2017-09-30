'Suicide Squad 2' update: How the Harley Quinn and Joker story should end according to Margot Robbie

Jared Leto as the Joker and Margot Robbie as Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel/Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad." Warner Bros.

Fans knew from "Suicide Squad" how Harley Quinn and the Joker's (Jared Leto) romance blossomed but their end game is pretty much a huge question mark right now. However, Margot Robbie, who plays the Maid of Mischief in DC's cinematic universe, already has an idea just about how she wants it all to end.

In an interview with Female First UK about her new movie, "I, Tonya," Robbie shared her interesting vision on the duo's future and for her, there's only one direction to go.

"Their love story has to end in flames," the blonde beauty said, adding, "It has to, it just wouldn't be right."

Robbie admitted she once hoped that the two could have a storybook ending, having been a fan of romance herself. She even suggested the pair have a romantic relationship in their own way which some fans would definitely want. However, Robbie knows that for a complicated relationship that is full of deceit, murder, and betrayal, the chance of having a happy ending is slim.

"I'm personally a sucker for a love story," she explained. "In any iteration I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and the Joker's case, would die for one another. It's kind of romantic in a messed up way."

The actress' idea makes sense, but fans should know that nothing is set in stone yet. Warner Bros. and DC Extended Universe (DCEU) could always pitch a curve ball. Plus, the film discussed here — whether it's for "Suicide Squad 2," "Gotham City Sirens," or the rumored "Harley Quinn vs. The Joker" spinoff — is still unknown. Only time will tell.

There has been no announcement as to when these films will hit the big screen, but "Suicide Squad 2" will likely arrive first as Gavin O'Connor, who will also direct the sequel, is already working on the script, according to Movie Web.

In the meantime, Robbie's fans can see her on the big screen this year as Tonya Harding in the biopic "I, Tonya." The film will open in cinemas on Dec. 8.